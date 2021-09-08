A Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Richard Nyamah, wants the National Peace Council as well as Christian and Muslim leaders to call former President John Dramani Mahama to order following recent comments made by the latter.

Mr. Mahama has been rebuked for saying the opposition National Democratic Congress will treat the 2024 general elections as a “do or die” affair.

He made the remark in an interview on Akina FM, a local radio station in Techiman, during his ‘Thank You’ tour of the Bono East Region.

“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have however accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won.”

“So at the polling station [in the next election], it will be do or die. I am not saying all die be die. I’m saying it will be do or die because the right thing must be done,” Mahama said.

Mr. Richard Nyamah in a Citi News interview took a swipe at the former president over the comments.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the Christian Council, the Moslem Council and the National Chief Imam, the National Peace Council and all well-meaning Ghanaians and the Council of State to call former President Mahama to order. I think he needs counselling and at this point, one can feel his pain. He is yet to get over the election loss and can’t bring himself to terms that he has lost the elections miserably to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo twice. We will give him the space to express his pain, but also urge him to ponder over his words.”

“If anything at all, he should learn from the ‘all die be die’ mantra and its eventual consequences on the chances of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”