The National Disaster Management Organisation, NADMO, has intensified sensitisation of communities along the White and Black Volta rivers to move to higher grounds as the Bagre dam is expected to be spilled soon.

According to the Director-General of NADMO, Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, three camps have been established in the Northern, Northeast and Upper East regions to provide rescue operations.

He said this is a proactive measure by the government to reduce the impact of the spillage on residents who live along the waterways.

“We are here, first of all, to do proper sensitisation all over the catchment area so that the people will be aware of what is happening, especially citizens who live around the rivers so they move to higher grounds,” he said.

Residents along the rivers and other communities have been urged to move to higher grounds since August 2021 when Burkinabe authorities announced that they will open the spillways of the Bagre dam.

Authorities say the dam will be spilled when water volumes reach 234.75m, however, the latest report on Thursday, September 2, 2021, indicates that, the water level in the dam stands at 234.48m.

Already communities including, Nawuni, Afayili all in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region have begun feeling the impact of the rains even before the spillage of the Bagre dam.

But some communities are still adamant to move. This situation according to NADMO will affect its efforts in protecting lives and properties.

To help address this, the Director-General of NADMO who is in the Northern Region to solicit the support of traditional leaders called on them to help in the sensitisation drive to get residents along the rivers to comply with the directive and relocate.

“Sometimes we really have difficulty when you talk to people who are living close to the rivers to move. They tell you our grandfathers were living here, our great-great-grandparents were living here, so we won’t move. But the Chiefs are helping us. So I’m calling on them to continue with the support to get them to relocate to advert any disaster.”

As part of the visit, Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, visited the Mion Lana, Abdulai Mahamudu and the Tolon Na Yakubu Tali to solicit their support.

In another development, NADMO officials say the assessment of recent floods in Tamale and Sagnerigu has been completed, and affected residents will soon receive relief items.