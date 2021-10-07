Betway Ghana is continuing with its support for sports development in the country by organizing a skill sharing seminar on scouting, sports science and social media management for coaches and administrators from the nation’s Division One Football League.

The latest training session took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel for Division One League teams in the southern sector.

It touched on essential subjects that are aimed at improving the performance of players and the teams.

The training event was held under the auspices of the BetwayUp initiative in collaboration with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

In his opening remarks, GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianooexpressed gratitude to Betway for its continuing support for the development of the football in Ghana, citing previous training programmes for Premier League and women football clubs.

He assured football administrators that GHALCA will endeavor to maintain its relationship with Betway help build the capacities of everyone involved with the management and development of the game in Ghana.

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Coach and renowned Ghanaian scout, Mas-ud Didi Dramani, urged division one coaches to take a keen interest in the emerging trends on scouting globally to stay ahead of the curve.

With most division 1 clubs known to feed local premier and foreign clubs with talent the coach took division 1 coaches through a session on Scouting and Coaching during Betway’s ongoing Betway Up Division League Training Seminar.

“There is no limit to knowledge,” he said. “That’s why professors are still reading. The more we read, the more we add up to our capacity. Football is evolving.” he said.

Didi Dramani also advised club managers on the importance of scouting, pointing out that football clubs must first settle on a style of play and focus on recruiting players who will fit into that style of play.

Also speaking at the training seminar was sports medicine practitioner, Dr Aniemena-George Chidi who urged club administrators to pay attention to the physical and mental well-being of their players.

He encouraged them to make use of water breaks to keep their players constantly hydrated during games.

“I always encouraged technical staff to inspect your players before the match just after training and during halftime,” he stated, pointing out that hydration can be achieved at very little cost.”