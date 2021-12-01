As the festive season gradually approaches, teams around Europe intensify efforts to earn valuable points.

In England, the Merseyside Derby will be the talk of town alongside a potentially intense battle between Ragnick’s Manchester United and Arteta’s Arsenal.

In Spain, Real Madrid will have to get past Atletico Bilbao to solidify their top spot on the league table.

Here are four key games to look out for as selected by Betway.

Everton v Liverpool

The Merseyside Derby returns once again to the footballing world and as always, it promises to be a fun packed fixture.

Liverpool, who are currently third on the Premier League table, look to gain some ground on Chelsea and Manchester City as they travel to Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

Everton have failed to win any of their last five matches. Hence, a win will be a great morale booster for the team.

In the last 20 meetings between the two teams, Liverpool have been the better team, winning eight games and losing once.

Liverpool are heavy favorites to win the tie according to Betway, with their odds priced at 1.39 whilst Everton have their odds pinned at 7.60.

Real Madrid v Atletic Club

Real Madrid aim to strengthen their grip at the top of La Liga as they welcome Atletic Club on Wednesday evening.

Los Blancos have a near perfect record over the last five league games, winning four and recording one draw. Atletic Club however, have failed to record a single win in the same number of matches.

On head-to-head basis, Real Madrid are comfortably superior, winning 13 games and recording two losses in 20 meetings with their upcoming opponents.

Betway thinks Real Madrid will grab all three points. The hosts odds of winning stands at 1.60 whilst that of Atletic Bilbao stands at 5.60.

Watford v Chelsea

Chelsea aim to get back to winning ways after recording a disappointing 1-1 stalemate with Manchester United as they prepare to host Watford on Wednesday night.

Watford managed to win in their previous league game and will hope to cause an upset against the league leaders.

In the last 17 meetings the two teams, Chelsea have been superior, winning 13 games and recording two defeats.

Chelsea have 1.31 odds to win the game according to Betway whilst Watford have 9.40.

Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United aim to get their campaign under interim coach Ralf Ragnick off to a good start as they host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw whilst Arsenal were triumphant during the weekend. The Gunners will face a stern test but could stretch the gap over their upcoming opponents to eight points with a victory.

In the last 20 meetings between the two teams, Manchester United have recorded seven victories whilst Arsenal have six.

Betway tips Manchester United to win the game. Their odds have been priced at 2.00 whilst Arsenal’s odds stands at 3.55.