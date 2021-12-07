The group stages of this year’s competition has finally reached it’s conclusion and teams have one last chance to make positive impacts.

RB Leipzig are at risk of losing their UEFA Europa League (UEL) spot as they host Manchester City whilst Young Boys will make a last ditch attempt to secure the UEL spot as they travel to Old Trafford for a clash with Ralf Ragnick’sManchester United.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan have a tough battle for top spot in Group D as well whilst Barcelona are at risk of dropping to the UEL.

Here are Betway’s four interesting matches to look out for.

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

RB Leipzig aim to exit the Champions League on a high as they welcome Group A winners Manchester City to Germany on Tuesday evening.

The German side currently sit on third place but could go down to fourth if they do not get a positive result. If they lose the third spot, they will be unable to compete in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage.

Manchester City however, have sealed their place in the round of 16 and this game is only a formality with first place also secured. In their previous meeting, Pep Guardiola’s side were 6-3 winners at the Etihad.

Betway believes that the Cityzens have the tools to win with their odds priced at 1.92 whilst that of Leipzig stands at 3.60.

Real Madrid v Inter Milan

Real Madrid aim to seal their spot as the top seed in Group D as they host Inter Milan in Spain on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos are currently top of the log with 12 points but will drop to second if they suffer a defeat at the hands of the Italian champions.

Inter Milan will come into the game with the hope of causing an unlikely upset. Currently at 10 points, the Italian giants have already booked a place in the round of 16.

Real Madrid have been the better side in the last five matches, winning four and losing once. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are favorites for this one with their odds priced at 2.24 whilst Inter’sodds stand at 3.10.

Bayern Munich v Barcelona

Bayern Munich will aim to end their group stage campaign on a positive note as they welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The Bavarians are top of Group E after winning all five matches so far whilst the Blaugrana are second with just seven points earned.

The away team could drop down to the Europa league if they lose this game and Benfica beats Kyiv. Bayern have been dominant in their last 10 meetings with Barcelona, winning six and losing three.

Betway does not favor Barcelona in this encounter. The Spanish side’s odds are currently priced at 4.40 whilst Bayern’s odds are pinned at 1.65.

Manchester United v Young Boys

Manchester United will be looking to enact their revenge as they host Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Young Boys still have the opportunity to qualify for the Europa League knockout stage and will hope to do so with a win away from home.

The Red Devils have already qualified for the knockout stages in first place whilst Young Boys are fourth. In three meetings between the two teams, United have recorded two wins and one defeat.

Manchester United have 1.40 odds of winning according to Betway whilst Young Boys have 7.00.