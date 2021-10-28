The Police have downplayed some media reportage linking the disappearance of Lands Commission staff, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko to her husband, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey.

According to the police, as of Wednesday, October 27, 2021, it had no such evidence linking him to his wife’s disappearance.

It is thus asking for an end to such reportage to enable them go ahead with their investigations.

“It must be placed on record that, as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the police have no evidence linking Dr. Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline.”

The Police made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, it also said it has secured a court order to refer the husband for a psychiatric examination.

It explained that this has become necessary as a result of some incoherent statements from him on the matter.

“As part of the investigation into the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region, the Police on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, secured a court order to refer the husband of Rhodalne, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, for a psychiatric examination due to some incoherent statements from him on the matter.”

The statement added that: “Investigation is still ongoing and at this point, we are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter.”

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko works with the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region as a Land Administration Officer.

Prior to her disappearance, she was on Nhyira FM’s morning show on Friday, August 27, 2021, to educate the public on land-related issues.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that she was picked up from work, together with a colleague by some persons who are yet to be identified.