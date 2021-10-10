Romeo Richlove Kweku Seshie, Chief Executive Officer of Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit Limited, has won the Banking and Finance category at this year’s Forty under 40 awards.

This will be the second time he has picked up the banking and finance award at the Forty Under 40.

He has played a key role in preparing senior management strategic plans, providing financial analysis and leadership, spearheaded and implemented balanced and sound strategies while ensuring financial stability at Quick Credit.

Romeo is an astute Finance Management professional and a motivated Professional Accountant, Auditor and Financial Analyst with over 10 years’ experience in the industry.

Romeo is currently spearheading another transition of the business which will see a major facelift in the year 2022, after regulators have signed off all appropriate documentations.

He is playing a key role in the deployment of Quick Credit’s business model in other African countries like Uganda,Tanzania, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Kenya as the Chief Operations Officer under the leadership of Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Kobby Tuyee Awuah.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company experienced a transition from branches to a branchless institution operating remotely across the country.

Through his leadership the business now has over 700 direct employees.

Romeo RichLove Kweku Seshie was awarded for his outstanding contribution during the pandemic by the West Africa Regional Business Excellence Awards.

Under his leadership, through an innovative loan scheme and great service to the small and medium business enterprise, Quick Credit won the SME Company of the Year at the Ghana Business Awards 2020, and also won best innovation in Financial Inclusion Loan Service Provider at the Global Business Outlook Awards 2020.

Romeo is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana (ICAG).

He holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and has a degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Regent University College of Science and Technology.



He has a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from Accra Polytechnic; and also Advanced Executive Certificate in Financial Management from the Leadership and Entrepreneurial Training Center, Tema.

He is a Certified Credit Administrator from the National Banking College, Accra, and also a Certified Tally Accounting Software Administrators from I.P.M.C.



Currently, Romeo is a Finalist at the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana, and also a Finalist at the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)-UK.

Romeo enrolled at the Central University, completed LLB, and is a student member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana.

Romeo is serving on the board of Quick Angels Limited, Quick holdings and Dough-man foods ltd

He is a native of Keta-Dzelukope and Anyako and went to Keta Business Secondary School at Keta in the Volta Region.

About Quick Credit

Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited is an award-winning Micro-Credit institution in Ghana with a customer-centric culture managed by an experienced team with diverse portfolios in financial services.

Over the last decade, Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit has lived its mission of supporting small businesses to grow through their loan support or with their loan scheme service.

Quick Credit is a lending institution with a strong focus on customer relations to enhance sustainability and impactful mutual growth.

Currently, over 80,000 Ghanaians have access to Quick Credit. The business intends to become a leading credit service provider in Ghana and beyond that will provide excellent service to cherished clients.

The company has transitioned into branchless operations using mobile money and direct bank transfer as the medium and mode of disbursement and repayments.

Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited was incorporated on 9th December 2011.

They are licensed by the Bank of Ghana to operate as a Lending Institution under the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) Act.

it’s Head Office is located at No. 14 Ring Road Central, Adjacent Provident Towers.