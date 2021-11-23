A Bimbilla resident has died after he was allegedly shot by a military officer on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Fusheini Osman, a security guard, was said to be on a motorbike when he was shot in the stomach.

He was sent to the Bimbilla Hospital and later transferred to Tamale.

The shooting angered residents in the town who massed up at the hospital threatening to demonstrate against the military.

There has been heavy deployment of military in Bimbilla town recently, leading to tensions among residents.

Residents are questioning the presence of the security, saying they do not know why there has been such heavy deployment in the town.

Bimbilla has been a security hotspot over the years.

Meanwhile, when Citi News contacted the police, they declined to speak, except to say that it was an accident.