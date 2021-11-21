The Ghana Health Service (GHS) would soon begin the vaccination of students aged 15 years and above in various schools across the country with the Pfizer vaccine.

This comes after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) gave approval for the vaccine to be used among students in that age bracket.

Originally, the administration of the Pfizer vaccine was limited to persons aged 17 years and above.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service urged all regional and district directors of education to work with the health officials to ensure the smooth vaccination process across the country.

“As part of measures at halting the spread of COVID-19 in schools and among the general public, the Ghana Health Service has planned to vaccinate all children aged 15 years and above as soon as possible to increase their level of protection against COVID-19. According to the Ghana Health Service, the Food and Drugs Authority has granted approval for extending the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to cover children from 15 years and above,” the GES said.

