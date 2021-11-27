The second edition of ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ by poet Apiorkor, took place on Friday, 26th November 2021, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

Apiorkor performed fifteen poems, changing costumes to match the various themes, employing live interactions with patrons, while interrogating the aftermath that had followed the very moment ‘When the Person Who is Called COVID Came.’

This year’s poetry event which was dedicated to addressing issues related to COVID-19 also featured some amazing music talents in Ghana who interlaced their performances with some of their hit songs.

Cina Soul, Akwaboah, Abiana, Bogo Blay and Bentuma. and the Great Heritage Dance Ensemble put up splendid performances that left the patrons yearning for more.

Other poets that took turns to deliver their works of art alongside Apiorkor were Hondred Percent, Akambo and Chief Moomen, who was the MC.

Violinist Fiifi Flawless did not disappoint when he mounted the stage to serenade the audience with his favourite musical instrument.

Apiorkor [Seyiram Ashong-Abbey] is a Ghanaian poet, media practitioner, an activist of Ga-Daŋme/Ewe ancestry, and author of The Matriarch’s Verse.

She is an editorial advisor for The InfluencHER Project. Apiorkor is also the Head of Programmes Production at Accra-based Citi FM/Citi TV and hosts ‘Diplomatic License’ on Citi TV.

Apiorkor’s poetry concert remains Ghana’s largest independently organised poetry event.

In attendance were poet Nana Asaase; media personality Nana Adwoa Awindor; politician Sylvester Mensah, the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Juliet Asante; broadcaster Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, among others.

‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ 2021 is sponsored by the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Colour Cast Print Solutions, Avonsige Fashion House, Reed Couture, Reeds Salon, and Special Ice Mineral Water.

Lister Hospital and Fertility Centre, GigKits Event Tech Services, Himaya Ushering, Good Day Energy Drink, and Creamy Plus Evaporated Milk also provided support

Media Partners are 97.3 Citi FM; Citi TV, citinewsroom.com, and Ghana Weekend.

The Matriarch’s Verse by APIORKOR is a Fablinks production.

See more photos below: