The Ghana Police Service has said measures are being put in place to strengthen the relationship between the service and the media.

According to the police service, it has, among other things, sensitised its personnel on the proper handling of journalists at public events and also commenced proper identification of service personnel.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Inspector General of Police’s meeting with editors, the Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said, “for instance, memos are being sent out for every police officer to have his name on his or her uniform.”

“Police will be more friendly, the police will be more accommodating and will open our doors to you,” he added.

The relationship between the media and police has been marred by incidents of officers’ attacks on journalists in recent years.

Earlier this year, for example, a reporter with The Finder Newspaper was detained for recording videos of a police officer.

Ghana currently ranks 30 out of 180 on the Press Freedom Index.

The report expressed concern that some journalists covering the effectiveness of the government’s measures against COVID-19 were attacked by police in 2020.