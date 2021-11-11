The Akim Oda Divisional Command in the Eastern Region is on a manhunt for a man only identified as Koyo, who is suspected to have caused the fire which gutted the Diamond Nest Sawmill at Asene in the Asene Manso Akroso District.

According to the police, the complainant in the case, Richmond Dankwa, had a confrontation with Koyo over the ownership of the land on which the sawmill is being operated about a week ago before the sawmill was razed by fire on Wednesday dawn.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer of the police in the Eastern Region, says his men will get to the bottom of the case.