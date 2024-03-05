At least 10 rooms have been destroyed by a fire outbreak in Accra Newtown near the Mallam Atta Market.

The incident, reported to have started around midday on Tuesday, March 5, has rendered scores of people homeless.

A member of the Public Relations Department of the Ghana National Fire Service Headquarters, speaking to Citi News, revealed that the Service is yet to establish the true cause of the incident.

However, he revealed that there was still electricity passing through the incident, making the situation worse for firefighters.

They had to, he said, rely on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to disconnect power in the area due to the discovery of naked wires.

He described the situation as life-threatening should ECG not have intervened.

“Our fire control received a call about a fire within this area, so quickly our station at the national headquarters was dispatched there. Upon arrival, they realized that accessibility was a problem, which made firefighting a bit difficult. So they called for extra reinforcement from our stations in Abelemkpe, Flagstaff House, and headquarters…efforts.”

“The problem was that there was still electricity passing through the area, making firefighting difficult. And with a place like this, we realized that the wiring, they could even see naked wire passing through, so if our men had made a mistake by applying water on these naked wires, it could have been life-threatening. So we had to rely on ECG to cut power supply to the area.”

He explained that if the Assembly had such facilities, their outfit would not have called for help from a distance, worsening the situation.

He used the opportunity to call on the Assemblies to prioritize Fire Service Stations to avoid any future occurrences.

————-