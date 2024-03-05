The New Juaben South Municipal Education Director, Mustapha Haruna, has made a passionate appeal to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, and the Police Management Board to enhance visibility in schools at night and on weekends.

According to the education directorate, incessant break-ins into classrooms by hoodlums, recent electricity cable theft in schools in the municipality, among others, have become major concerns affecting teaching and learning.

Mr. Mustapha Haruna made this appeal at the Nyamekrom Presby school during a Police Management Board Snatch Them Young engagement with the students this morning in Koforidua.

“So as a municipality, it is an appeal to the Ghana Police Service. There’s something that is disturbing the schoolchildren in our schools. We have 52 schools, out of these 52 schools, 47 are basic schools. We have one stand-alone KG, the rest are primary stand-alone. The issue that we have among these schools, we want to appeal to the police commander, we’ll close from school and go home and come back the next morning, some of the locks are broken, it is a bother to us. Our lighting system.”

“They’ll climb the poles and cut them and sometimes take away our meters because we do not have enough security men around, so we want to appeal, if the visibility will be visible in our schools during weekends and evenings.”

Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner Grace Ansah – Akrofi, in an interview with Citi News, indicated that the police Management Board has taken notice of all concerns and will immediately take steps to address the security lapses in the municipality.

“As I mentioned, security in every community is paramount; it is the reason we exist to ensure that every member is protected and safe at all times. So if the community has reached out to us with such a need, the Regional Commander has taken serious notice of it, and we’ll definitely take steps to ensure that security is enhanced within the school and the larger community as well.”