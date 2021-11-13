The Saboba District Police Command has invited the Headmaster of the St. Charles Junior High School, Emmanuel Changer, after 10 of his students drowned on Friday when a canoe they were traveling on capsized.

In an interview with Citi News, the Saboba District Police Commander, ASP Shine Zoiku, said the invitation is to furnish the command with more details.

“We are now telling him to come down for the necessary formalities,” ASP Zoiku said.

The Headmaster is reported to have sent about 30 of his students to his farm, and it was on their return when the accident happened.

A number of them swam to safety.

So far, eight bodies, all males, have been retrieved and deposited at the Yendi Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Kucha Electoral Area in Saboba, Emmanuel Benide, said rescue efforts are underway to find the remaining three.

“When an incident happens, different bodies come in to assist. We have NADMO in the district, police, and military within the area all involved,” the Assembly Member said.