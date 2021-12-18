Over 7,500 women in 5 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region are to benefit from the opportunity to have access to resources of production.

The project is being spearheaded by a Canadian organisation called VOICE with support from Global Affairs Canada.

It is to empower women to bridge the gap between women and development.

It’s about finding solutions to issues of women to rise above the challenges of society.

In Bimbilla, in the Nanumba North Municipality, the VOICE project brought together women and other stakeholders at the district levels in five districts in the region to sensitize them on the project and the need to offer support for the project.

The districts are the Nanumba North Municipality, Nanumba South district, Kpandai and East Gonja districts.

The VOICE project is a seven-year project aimed specifically to offer support to the skill strength of women to perform their own tasks to be economically free.

The country programme manager for VOICE project, Joseph Darku explained that it is not into competition with men but to support women to be able to perform their own tasks to be economically independent.

“It is about women empowerment. It is to bridge the gap between women and development. It is about finding solutions for women to enable them to become more free, organised, productive and to rise above the daily challenges of society. It is not a competition between men and women, but to strengthen the skills set of women to be able to do their own task and be economically free”

It is a seven-year project in Ghana, and it is in the fifth month. It is to be completed in 2026.

By the end of the project it is estimated to reach out to about 7500 of the population and out of this, about 4,500 direct women beneficiaries to improve their circumstances.

The mode is to do it through the cooperative system by strengthening the cooperatives to continue to provide beneficial yields to the women.

Some of the women who participated in the modern meeting expressed their delight over the project and the MMDCES pledged their readiness for the project.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North, Abdulai Yaqoub, who spoke at the opening remarks, says the project if implemented in the right way will help strengthen the women, and he pledged the assembly’s support for the project.