The leadership of the Tobinco Group of Companies has supported the Good Shepherd Orphanage in the Central Region with assorted items such as medical supplies, food items and a cash amount of GH¢10,000.

According to the company, the gesture forms part of its corporate social responsibility and the Christmas season.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting the items to the orphanage, Corporate Affairs Manager of the Tobinco Group, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour indicated that Christmas is a time of giving back to the less privileged in society and showing them love, hence their gesture.

“The Tobinco group is committed to supporting the less privileged in society. Christmas is a season of love and peace and that is what we have shown to these orphans in this orphanage,” Mr. Dwumfour told Citi News.

“In addition to the items, we presented an amount of GH¢10,000 to the orphanage home to also help in the construction of dormitory for the children. We also told them to put to good use the money given them since we will be coming here from time to time to inspect the project,” he added.

Director of the Good Shepard Orphanage, Apostle Paul Kwaku Addai Jnr. who was grateful for the gesture, promised to put to good use the items presented to them while ensuring that the money is used in the construction of a dining hall and kitchen.

“We are going to see to it that the items they brought will be put to good use. We will be doing an estimate of how much can be spent on the dining hall and kitchen,” the Director of the Orphanage said.

Highlighting on their challenges, Apostle Addai said they have a population of about 65 and taking care of them sometimes becomes a challenge.

He added that the help of benevolent individuals and organisations like Tobinco has brought joy to them.

“We have difficulties taking care of these children coupled with our huge staff who are on payroll. There was a point in time we owed to the tune of seven thousand but the timely intervention of the benevolence of an individual saved the organisation from embarrassment,” Paul Addai added.