A 62-year-old man has been burnt to death after a fire gutted a house at Kronum within the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service say their early intervention helped prevent five rooms from being destroyed, as seven rooms were affected.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service in the Ashanti Region, DO3 Peter Osei Addai says his outfit has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“One person lost his life as a result of the fire. We are gathering information that it started from one room, and we suspect electrical causes. We are investigating to determine the cause of the fire. Seven rooms were affected by the fire. We want to advise people to be extra careful when they are undertaking their activities and take all the precautions required.”

Several fire incidents have been recorded in Kumasi in recent times.

Two children, a 12-year-old girl, and a two-month-old baby, were recently confirmed dead after a dawn fire swept through a residential apartment at Buokrom Estate in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

A three-year-old girl was also confirmed dead after a fire gutted a compound house at Tikrom in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region in another incident.

According to officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, their timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to other houses.