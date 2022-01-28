A 52-year-old trader, Kwadwo Obeng, lost his life in a fire at Area 4, a suburb of the Sunyani Municipality in the Bono Region.

The fire, according to eyewitnesses, started around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and burnt two wooden structures which housed some families.

One person sustained injuries, but the trader lost his life.

The body has been deposited at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital Morgue, awaiting autopsy.

The Bono Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO Olivia Ayem, confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“It involved a wooden structure with some occupants. We lost one person; 52-year-old Kojo Obeng,” she confirmed.

“The second structure had a family; a woman and her husband with two children. We were able to rescue them, but the lady had some injuries – multiple injuries on the hands and the legs,” ACFO Olivia Ayem added.