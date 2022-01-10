On the Effective Living Series on Monday, January 10, 2021, Flora Sackey shared insights into building stronger families by meeting emotional needs.

According to her, like physical needs, emotional needs must be met in families to engender contentment, peace and happiness.

She said most families strive to meet each other’s material needs, such as clothing and food, but often neglect their emotional needs. She said failure to do the latter, leads to unfulfilled and unbalanced lives.

“In many families, material needs, spiritual needs are met, but most people neglect the emotional area, and it makes people unfulfilled, unbalanced, and it leads to all kinds of wrong behaviour. People behave out of character when the emotional needs are not met,” she said.

She noted that unconditional love, significance, and security are the three universal emotional needs, although there are unique differences between the needs of men and women.

A woman’s greatest emotional need is to be loved. A woman thrives on love… She wants to feel cherished.”

She said the most important emotional need of men is respect, and that gives them a sense of fulfilment.

Mrs. Flora Sackey said in cases where unmet emotional needs have led to broken families, divine intervention is needed to repair and restore such a family.

