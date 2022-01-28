The Asokwa District Court in the Ashanti Region has adjourned the case involving KNUST senior lecturer, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, who is standing trial for the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

This is because the Magistrate presiding over the case, His Worship Korkor Owusu Achaw, is on leave.

After taking over the case, representatives of the Attorney General were presented in court.

Lawyers for the embattled KNUST lecturer were also in court. The case has thus been adjourned to 18th February 2022.

On September 21, 2022, Dr. Aggrey reported to the police that his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, had been kidnapped from their home around KNUST, as he had received some text messages.

Police then began investigations into it. Investigations however revealed that the messages that were sent from Rhodaline’s phone to some family members and friends, including her husband, were sent from the KNUST campus closer to the house of the accused person (the husband).

As a result of this, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey was arrested on 6th October 2022, to assist with investigations.

The police say in his caution statement, he admitted to sending those messages through his wife’s phone.

The accused person, however, says he does not know the whereabouts of the victim’s phone.

He has also not been able to disclose the location of his wife to the police. The police have thus charged him provisionally with kidnapping.