The National Labour Commission (NLC), has sued the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) over its nationwide strike.

The NLC is praying for the court to secure an interlocutory injunction to compel the lecturers to return to work.

It said the suit is to also force UTAG to call off its strike in compliance with its January 13 directive.

The Commission had earlier asked UTAG to call off its strike after declaring it illegal.

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

The three-week-old strike has sparked worry among students as they anticipate that the academic calendar will be disrupted.

Meanwhile, the leadership of UTAG says its legal team is ready to face the National Labour Commission in court on the 3rd of February when the case will be called.

“We will be in court on the 3rd of February. The Commission gives a directive, but it is only a court that can enforce it. UTAG believes that we have made all the necessary documentation available to the Commission before embarking on a strike. Until our demands are met, we will continue the strike,” it added.