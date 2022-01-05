The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, expects most roads in Accra and Kumasi to be dualised by December 2024.

According to him, contractors are at various sections of the road to realise this vision by the end of President Akufo-Addo’s second term in office.

In a media interview, Mr. Amoako-Atta said, “our determination is to fully dualise Accra and Kumasi within the second term of President Akufo-Addo.”

“We should have either fully completed or substantially completed the Accra-Kumasi dualisation. I can promise the people of this country. It is on course, and we are determined to do that.”

Speed warning

Following another year with over 2,000 road crash fatalities, the Minister further cautioned motorists to desist from speeding on major roads in the country.

“I expect drivers to be very cautious, not only this stretch of road but wherever throughout the country on all the 80,000 km road network of our country.”

“Don’t let us talk about only the commercial drivers. You and I are also drivers,” he added.