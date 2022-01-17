The Head Pastor of the Mega Word Chapel International at Enchi in the Western Region, Kenneth Mensah, has been declared wanted by the police for allegedly attempting to kill a woman at Kwasibokro after stealing GHS 40,000 from her.

The pastor, who is currently on the run, is said to have told the woman to present the money for spiritual cleansing.

He then mixed a concoction for the woman to drink, after which she felt dizzy and fell asleep.

According to the police, the woman woke up to see her room on fire.

The Asankragwa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Nana Kumi, said “according to the woman, when she saw the drink, she saw some herbs inside, so the man asked her to drink, and she drank.”

“While asleep, she felt her body was very hot, and then she woke up. When she woke up, she saw that the room was on fire,” the police said.

When the woman tried to escape her room, she realised that her door was locked and shouted for help.

“The neighbours in the house rushed in, and then forced the door open and this woman came out. When she came out, she fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. When they rushed to the hotel where the pastor lodged, he was nowhere to be found,” Supt. Kumi said.

Police have since declared the pastor wanted.