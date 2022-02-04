The president, Nana Akufo-Addo has suspended the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah.

His suspension follows allegations of verbally assaulting a police officer and offensive conduct.

The Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe announced the suspension in a statement on Friday, February 4, 2022.

“One the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022,” the statement said.

The altercation between the MCE and a police officer, one Superintendent Andrew Sarfo near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery on the night of Thursday February 3, 2022 was captured on tape and circulated on social media in which the government appointee was heard among other things threatening the police officer with a transfer.

He also described the officer as “ugly” and said he would have beaten him to death when the officer challenged him for driving on the shoulders of the road to move past a police snap check point.

The officer was heard challenging the MCE’s authority to disrespect and threaten him.

According to the statement from Dan Botwe, the comments by the MCE is contrary to the governments’ beliefs.

“Government takes a very dim view of the comments made by the Metropolitan Chief Executive during his exchanges with the Police… The comments by the Chief Executive run contrary to the Government’s belief and work to ensure that our Security agencies and indeed Public Agencies are resources, empowered and accorded the respect to deliver on their mandates,” the statement indicated.

Abdul Mumin Issah, was subsequently detained at the regional police command and charged with assault on public officer, offensive conduct and disturbing public peace.

He was also charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, and causing danger to road users.

On his first appearance in court on Friday, February 4, 2022, he pleaded not guilty and was consequently granted a GHS100,000 bail with three sureties.

The case has since been adjourned and the next appearance date being 17th March, 2022.

Meanwhile the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has been tasked to have supervisory authority over the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.