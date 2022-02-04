The Hohoe Divisional Police Command has granted bail to three out of four suspected cannabis farmers who were arrested at Liati Dafornu in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

According to the police, a minor, a nursing mother and a pregnant woman were granted bail due to their peculiar situations.

The man they were arrested with is still in custody.

The suspects were arrested by a joint security team led by the Narcotics Control Commission with support from Immigration and the police.

The Head of Communications of NACOC, Francis Opoku Amoah, gave updates on the case.

“We are going to continue with investigations and make sure that the law [works].”

The cultivation and use of cannabis in Ghana is illegal, although a law has been passed that allows it for medicinal and industrial use.

The operation led to the destruction of about 40 acres of cannabis.