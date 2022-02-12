All is set for Diana Hamilton’s gospel music show, dubbed, ‘Awake Experience’ on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The concert will be hosted at the Perez Dome at Dzorwulu in Accra.

The 2022 Awake Experience concert in Accra will feature seasoned gospel singers, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, KODA, Nana Adwoa and Efe Grace.

It will start at 5pm prompt.

The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, started her music journey at the age of 14 while working as a backing vocalist for Francis Agyei.

She was among the few singers who were featured on Francis Agyei’s ‘Metwere Obotan’ and other projects in the early 1990s.

She worked with Zapp Mallet during the recording sessions and subsequently on her own album in 2007.

Diana Hamilton released her first album, ‘Ɔsoro Bɛkasa’ in 2007 and went on to win the music industry’s biggest award 14 years later.

She was adjudged the Most Streamed Female Act of the Year at the 2021 3Music Women’s Brunch.

Diana Hamilton’s most popular songs include ‘Mo Ne Yo’, ‘Awuraye’, ‘Yehowa Behwe’, and ‘ Adom’.