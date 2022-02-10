A soothsayer and her husband being held in police custody for the assault on a suspected wizard at Damongo in the Savannah Region, have been arraigned at a Bole Magistrate Court.

The two were arrested on Tuesday for their attempt to lynch Issahaku Mohammed on suspicion of wizardry.

Some residents of Damongo on Wednesday besieged the Police station to demand the release of the two, forcing police to fire warning shots to disperse them.

Some residents even tried to attack some reporters.

Military officers were later deployed to the police station and the municipal assembly to assist in dispersing the youth who were massing up at both places.

There is, however, some calm in the Damongo Township.

These cases have become rampant in the north of the country, but the practice continues unabated.