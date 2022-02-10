The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketiah, says the E-Levy cake used to celebrate the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu’s birthday truly reflects how proceeds from the E-Levy Fund would be spent.

Speaking at the ‘Yentua’ demonstration in Accra, the General Secretary of the NDC stated that the E-Levy cake should give Ghanaians a fair idea of how the revenue accrued from the proposed levy would be expended if it gets parliamentary approval.

“I have seen the cake, that should tell you what the E-Levy will be used for, it would be squandered.”

He further stated emphatically that the NDC government is not against taxation, but added that E-Levy is not taxation, but rather robbery.

“The NDC is not against taxation, the E-Levy is just a broad daylight robbery.”

E-levy is daylight robbery, NDC will abolish it if we win power

Mr. Aseidu Nketiah, says his party will abolish the Electronic Transaction Levy, popularly known as E-levy if they win power.

“We are not against taxation. Taxation is for value addition. But we will not sit and watch the government to keep robbing us. The E-levy is not taxation, it is daylight robbery. The alternatives are there. Who in his right senses in this country asked the Minister for Roads to argue that we abolish the road tolls and convert the toll booths to toilets and washrooms?”.

“We will abolish it within the first 100 days when we assume power. It is not taxation. It is daylight robbery. Taking people’s capital from their pockets,” he added.

The Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, led the protest dubbed ‘Yentua’ to express their displeasure over attempts by the government to get Parliament to approve the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy, popularly known as E-levy.

Representatives of the various political parties, Civil Society Organizations, and other identifiable groups who joined the protest stated emphatically that they would not accept the E-Levy.