The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Wednesday 9th February 2022, resolved to share intelligence and resources to make corruption unattractive in the country.

The agreement was reached during a working visit to the OSP by the new Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, described the visit as timely, enabling the two anti-graft agencies to revisit commitments the OSP made with the former executive Director of EOCO in 2021.

Mr. Agyebeng intimated that the two institutions carry the burden of making corruption unattractive to rake in revenue for the state through tracing, confiscation, and management of illicit wealth. He added that this will boost investor confidence in the country through arrest and prosecution of corrupt persons.

“In all my interactions with the diplomatic community and corporate leaders, one thing keeps coming up. They leave Ghana with fond memories and nothing monumental because of corruption”, he said.

Mr. Agyebeng told his EOCO counterpart that it was time to inspire confidence in investors by fighting together since their two institutions were closely related in terms of functions and outputs.

COP Addo-Danquah assured the Special Prosecutor of her full commitment. She said she was no stranger to the OSP as she previously served on its board of directors with one of her current deputies. The EOCO Executive Director said the reason for her visit was to see how the two could work together, and support each other to reduce corruption and crime in the country.

The interaction focused mainly on collaboration, particularly on how to deny a corrupt person access to his or her assets.

COP Addo-Danquah was accompanied by her two deputies and four (4) administrators. She was met by the Special Prosecutor and his deputy, Ms. Cynthia Lamptey.