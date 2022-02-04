Fire officers have for the past two hours been making frantic efforts to put out a fire that has gutted some grocery shops at Adum in the Central Business District of the Ashanti Region.

“Fire officers are struggling to douse the flame. The heavy vehicular traffic in the area is also impeding the fire fighting process. Currently, the building where the fire started is collapsing,” Citi News‘ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Hafiz Tijani said.

Fire officers are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

This comes on the back of an earlier fire that ravaged the wood market at Akwatialine in Kumasi on Thursday, February 3, 2022.