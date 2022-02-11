A 5-year- old boy, Tago Evans, was on Wednesday afternoon burnt to death in his father’s room at Dakuripe in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

Mohammed Abubakari, Assembly Member for the Dakuripe Electoral Area, told Citi News the incident happened around 3:30 pm when the victim was alone in the room after he returned from school.

He said they saw the charred remains of the boy in the room after the house was completely burnt.

“We didn’t even realize that the boy was in the room till his body was discovered after the room was burnt.”

“They came from school, and he was in the room unknown to anyone, while his siblings were playing with other children, so the community members tried to bring the fire under control and could only prevent it from spreading to other buildings.”

It is not known what caused the fire.

The little boy has since been buried after a report was made to the police and the fire service.