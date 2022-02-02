The Minority in Parliament has expressed disappointment in the inability of the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, to appear before the house to answer questions pertaining to his sector.

According to the minority, the Minister has for the second time failed to appear before the house with an excuse of being engaged in an official assignment.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, questioned the absence of the Education Minister.

“I was given a letter dated February 1, 2022…and a request from the Education Minister for a rescheduling of the [parliamentary] question to February 9, 2022. And this letter was presented only in the morning when he was supposed to appear before Parliament.”

“At this point, all we need is an assurance that the affected members of the house get their questions reprogrammed for February 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh, assured that the Minister will appear before the house on February 9, 2022, to answer questions filed by the legislators.

“I can assure the leader that the Members involved are duly informed. The Minister of Education has also given assurances that the new date will be respected.”