The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned against tendencies where persons seeking leadership positions in the New Patriotic Party work to undermine each other.

Describing the tendencies as irritatingly early, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said all contenders must be able to iron out their differences on party and personal issues without the usual resultant acrimony.

Speaking to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Caucus, the Deputy Majority Leader fears the dream of breaking the 8 will elude the party if the tendency is not checked.

“It seems irritatingly too early, to a large extent perilous, for those of our compatriots interested in leading our party at various levels to start aggressively undermining each other as some reports suggest.”

“I’ll just say that if we are not careful, we will end up working across purposes, leading us to ultimately lose confidence that the good people of Ghana have reposed in us. There is a need for all of us to learn from our mistakes and work together to break the eight. It is not an individual affair.”

The NPP has set July 14 to July 16 to elect new National Officers for the party.

The party has also set April 22 to 24 for the constituency election and 20th to 22nd of May for regional elections.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, said the National Council of the party met on Thursday to set the dates for the elections.

“The venue for the national annual delegates conference as decided by the national council is in Accra,” he said.