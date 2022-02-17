An acting Research and Elections Officer in the Ejisu Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Dominic Danquah has vehemently denied media reports that Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, John Ampontuah Kumah, is scheming to deny some members access to nomination forms ahead of the party’s internal elections.

Mr. Danquah, who is also a member of the Ejisu Constituency Elections Committee, has called on the public to disregard such media reports describing them as false.

Some NPP members in the Ejisu Constituency are alleging that Mr. Kumah and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Antwi Boasiako also called Chairman Wontumi, are giving out nomination forms to their favourites.

In a statement, the acting Research and Elections Officer in the Ejisu Constituency indicated that the publication is false and baseless propaganda against the Ejisu MP and Chairman Wontumi.

The statement added that “To set the records straight, per the timetable issued by the party, no forms have been issued to Ejisu or any constituency as at 14th February 2020 at the date of their purported publication on an online platform and an interview on Kesben 93.3 FM, a Kumasi based radio station.”

It further stated “Per the outcome of a meeting held on Monday 14th of February 2022, Chairman Wontumi made it clear to all the 13 constituencies present that nomination forms will be opened on the 19th of February 2022 and that all Committee Chairmen, together with the various MPs, Constituency Chairmen and Secretaries would be invited to come for the forms when they are ready.”

“It is therefore a surprise to this committee that a so-called group in Ejisu has been denied access to those forms. This is only a calculated attempt to discredit chairman Wontumi and Dr. John Kumah. “

The statement also assured NPP members in the Ejisu constituency of a fair and transparent process that will allow everyone interested in the coming elections to take part without hindrances.

The statement therefore advised all party members to use the right structures to seek redress before running into the media to make allegations that may tarnish the image of the party.