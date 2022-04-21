Citi FM and Citi TV have launched their annual Mother’s Day promotion.

This year’s edition dubbed ‘A Portrait of Mama’ is to give individuals an opportunity to surprise their mums and tell the world what their mothers mean to them.

Interested participants are to “In 100 Words, or less, write what they consider to be Mama’s biggest sacrifice, and how it has changed your life.”

All entries should be sent through WhatsApp via 054 998 6996 and 055 058 5832 with the name of the participant, Mama’s name and contact information.

The ultimate winner stands a chance of enjoying an all-expense paid weekend stay for Mama at the luxurious Penninsula Resort at Akosombo and other prizes fit for the Queen–Mama.

Deadline for the submission of entries is Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

For more information, kindly contact 0205 973 973.

The ‘A Portrait of Mama’ promotion is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and is supported by Citi TV.