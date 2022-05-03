Health services provider, 3M&C Medical centre has exhibited its range of medical services at the West Africa Capital Market Conference “21 held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The two-day conference organized by the West Africa Security Regulators Association (WASRA) and hosted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana (SEC) brought together Regulators of the Securities market from the sub-region to deliberate on strengthening capital markets across the subregion through effective regulation.

As the medical services provider for the conference, 3M&C provided a standby medical team, first aid materials as well as participated in the exhibition session, which showcased different companies in the capital, securities and financial sectors.

The conference also presented 3M&C the opportunity to interact with clients and partners in the financial sector.

Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the keynote speaker, highlighted plans by the government to strengthen the capital markets through the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the exhibition stand of the company, Medical Officer at the Centre, Dr Gideon Assan briefed the Vice President of the Republic on the operations of the company.

“As a health services provider, our major aim is to provide the highest quality patient-centred care to our clients. We have been doing this for over a decade. We will be happy to welcome everyone seeking health consultancy services to our facility,” Dr. Assan remarked.

From its location at the heart of East Legon within the Lizzy Sports Complex, 3M&C offers services in general medical care, dental, laboratory, pharmacy and private health consultancy.

The company intends to use these corporate engagements to emphasise its delivery of excellent health services and to expand its clientele base.