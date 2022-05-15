SES HD PLUS has serenaded mothers with good music and great food as part of its activities to mark mothers.

The Chief Executive Officer of SES HD PLUS Ghana, Theodore Asampong, used the opportunity to drive home the value mothers and mother figures play in the lives of everyone.

He echoed the need to value mothers and spoke against domestic abuse.

He said, “It is wrong for any person – woman or man – to suffer any kind of abuse because of a loving relationship that they are supposed to be in. That should never happen in the first place”.

“If you are someone who abuses your partner, please stop”, he added.

The occasion was also used to encourage people who have a deep appreciation for quality television viewing to have a first-hand feel of the HD+ decoder.

“If you are someone who loves good quality picture, get HD+ decoder. There are over 19 channels with crystal clear quality pictures.” Mr. Asampong indicated.

The mothers were treated to good music by Adina and MC by Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akroberto.

Mother’s Day is observed annually and celebrated in most parts of the world on the second Sunday in May.

The day is set aside to recognise and celebrate mothers, motherhood and maternal bonds in general, as well as the positive contributions they make to their families and society.