A 21-year-old Mother of a day-old baby together with an elderly woman is in the grips of the Jasikan Police after they were alleged to have dumped a baby in a pit toilet in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Residents through their vigilance noticed the disappearance of the day-old baby and launched a search party after confronting the mother of the baby.

The 21-year-old mother together with the elderly woman, believed to be her mother led residents to the pit toilet where the baby was found dead.

Police have since arrested the mother of the baby and the elderly woman.

The body of the baby has since been deposited at the Jasikan Hospital morgue.