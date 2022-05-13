The University of Professional Studies, Accra is set to host the 22nd Academy of African Business and Development (AABD) conference from 17th – 21st May 2022 at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium, UPSA campus.

The conference will bring together researchers, business practitioners, consultants, community leaders, and policymakers to engage in strategic dialogue on business and development in Africa.

The AABD annual conference aims at facilitating multidisciplinary research by stimulating collaborations between Africa-based researchers and professionals and their counterparts around the world.

This year’s conference, to be held under the theme “Sustainable Development Beyond Aid: The focus for Africa?”, places UPSA as only the second university in Ghana to host the prestigious global conference.

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the Special Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony which is slated for Wednesday, 18th May 2022 at 10:00am.

“The conference is bringing together delegates from across the continent and beyond,” says Prof Nathan Austin, Chairman of the AABD local Planning Committee.

“It is my hope that this conference will be an eye-opener for African leaders and planners so that they can begin to more effectively grapple with the challenges of our time. I also hope that UPSA’s role in hosting this conference goes to affirm the University’s focus on its role in the development of our nation, Africa and the World.”

The conference will deliberate on issues relating to over 14 thematic areas, including Accounting, Finance, and Investment; International Aid, Economic Policies and Strategies; Entrepreneurship, Small Business and the Informal Sector Exporting, Internationalization and Foreign Direct Investment; Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Digital Transformation; and COVID-19 and Business in Africa.

There will also be special sessions for participants as well as a students session where current graduate students will have the opportunity to share their works with their contemporaries and future colleagues while networking with leading global scholars.

Ahead of the main conference, there will be a free research seminar for researchers, doctoral and graduate students from 16th to 17th May 2022 at UPSA and participants can register at this link: https://bit.ly/3L9edW4

Conference participants and presenters are drawn from the USA, South Africa, France, Denmark, India, Norway, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Romania, Ireland, Botswana, Kenya, and Zambia and Ghana.