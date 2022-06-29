The 29 persons who were arrested for the alleged breach of law during Tuesday’s Arise Ghana demonstration have been granted police inquiry bail.

According to the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, they have commenced the processes to meet the bail conditions.

Among others, the suspects require a guarantor in the civil service earning at least GH¢2,000, according to Mr. Addo.

“We have called family and friends to come… to also see what they can do,” he said.

Lawyers for the 29 persons had threatened to sue the police if their clients were kept in police custody beyond 48 hours.

The lawyers were only able to see their clients after hours of intense negotiations.

According to them, investigators are tight-lipped on the charges and issues surrounding the apprehension of the 29 persons.

On Tuesday, they were arrested after the Arise Ghana protestors and police officers clashed during a demonstration at the Nkrumah Interchange.

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the angry crowd, who were also pelting stones at the police.

The police service said 12 of its officers were left injured by the incident.