Arise Ghana, as part of its June 28th and 29th demonstration, is paying courtesy calls on some Senior Citizens in the Country.

The team visited Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, at his residence to officially inform him of the objectives of the group and to formally invite him to attend our impending demonstration.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe on his part, welcomed the group and counselled the group to see the course they had chosen as service to the people and nothing more.

He admonished the group to be people of integrity and to remain resolute and united in the pursuit of the objectives of the group.

“He also assured Arise Ghana of his unflinching support and his presence at our upcoming demonstration scheduled for the 28th and 29th of June, 2022,” a statement from the group noted.

Arise Ghana has said the purpose of its demonstration is to:

I) Protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.

II) Protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government,

III) Demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.

IV) Protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.

V) Protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia.

VI) Demand the total cancellation of the “Agyapa” deal.