The Ashanti Regional Fire command has directed a poly tank producing company located within the Kumasi Shoe factory enclave at Atonsu to halt its operations until it meets fire safety requirements.

“For now I am going to make sure their operations are halted until they meet all the minimum safety standards,” the Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO1 Henry Giwah, said to Citi News.

This comes after fire gutted parts of the Kumasi Shoe Factory, particularly at a portion where poly tanks are produced, on Friday, June 17, 2022, following a gas explosion.

The factory has rented out space to the poly tank producing company.

The early intervention of firefighters prevented it from spreading to other areas.

The fire led to the destruction of a number of poly tanks, vehicles and other equipment belonging to the company.

ACFO1 Henry Giwah also stressed the need for all companies discharging gas at their workplaces to always involve officers of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Samuel Oteng who visited the scene, said his outfit has begun engaging relevant stakeholders on the issue.

“What they need to do is suspend the work they are doing and do a very good report for us to meet together with the first service and other stakeholders, including the National Petroleum Authority,” he said.

“We have spoken to the management team, and they have agreed, so they do not create fear and panic,” Mr. Oteng added.