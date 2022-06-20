The body of a prison officer, Senior Chief Officer Henry Albert Luthrodt, killed by floodwaters on the Cape Coast-Elmina Highway in the Central Region on Saturday, has been retrieved.

It has since been deposited at the morgue.

Over 30 prison officers from the Ankaful Prison were deployed to the Cape Coast-Elmina Highway on Saturday morning to rescue residents who had been trapped in floodwaters.

One of the officers drowned while assisting with the rescue mission.

In a Citi News interview, the Central Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director, Joe Donkor says they are happy the body has been found.

“The victim was just assisting NADMO officials to help people cross, but unfortunately he fell into the water. The body has been retrieved, and it has been deposited at the morgue.”

The Ghana Prison Service in Ankaful says it is saddened by the death of one of its own.

Public Relations Officer for the Service in Ankaful, Supt Ziniel Bekyur Vincent, said the 57-year-old officer tried to prevent some civilians from getting into danger but ended up drowning in the process.

Some officers of the service also had their properties including their uniforms destroyed by the rains, and he says counselling is needed to support these officers.