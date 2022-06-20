A man suspected of murdering his wife at Ada has died in police custody.

The middle-aged man by the name of David Ayornu, who is believed to have attacked his wife with a knife, killing her, has been ill since his arrest by the Ada East District Police.

He had been sent to the Ada East District Hospital, where he died.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ada Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Atsu Dzineku, said the body had been deposited pending further investigations.

“We are working on the body to know the cause of death. The body will be conveyed to Accra for examination to know the cause of death.”

The police believe he may have poisoned himself after the murder incident.

“The way he was vomiting some phlegm, people suspect that he may have taken some concoction or something like that, so we want an examination to prove that.”

In the meantime, police believe the murder case has been closed because David Ayornu was the perpetrator of the crime.

“There is not going to be any case. Who are you going to prosecute,” Supt Dzineku said.