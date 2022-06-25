Craftsmen in the country risk being redundant in the near future if they fail to upgrade their skills to meet emerging industry trends.

This is the thought of a lecturer at the Ho Technical University, Dr. Divine Norviato.

He says a shift in the mindset of artisans in their business operations is key to the growth of industrialisation.

“Craftsmen should choose to grow. The master craft person must be aware that they need to think about growth. They may have the core competencies there, but in five years, they will be obsolete. So they should have that awareness at heart and a shift in mind, knowing that things can change tomorrow. So they must have all these engraved in them”, Dr. Divine Norviato urged.

While doing this, the lecturer also wants artisans to deliver acceptable levels of quality in the development of products and the provision of service.

He believes the adoption of “Precision Quality” is critical in helping players improve.

The term “Precision Quality” was coined by the Design & Technology Institute (DTI) of Ghana to highlight the value of precision industries and quality products and services in job creation.

“It is a movement. When you think about precision quality, what comes to mind is global standards. People should know about change, growth and how to manage customer relations and take care of health and safety issues looking at progression. The movement is big. It is a gradual process. It’s a mind change, so we have to shift it slowly for it to be positive.”

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The on-air series airs on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday, with the Friday editions dedicated to ‘Precision Quality’ discussions.

ABSA Bank is the main sponsor of the Citi Business Festival 2022 and is supported by MTN Momo and MTN Business, IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and GIRSAL.