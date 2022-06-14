Ghana is not standing tall as a fine investment spot among its counterparts on the African continent, mainly due to politics.

Not only is partisan politics affecting the country’s investment potentials, but also the “lack of coordinated thinking and action”, a Senior Partner of AB & David Africa, David Ofosu-Dorte has said.

For him, the absence of a proper framework to sell Ghana to the diaspora is causing more harm than good.

This, he says, must be reversed in order to make Ghana well-positioned for investment opportunities to abound.

“It is important that we set a framework for whatever we do. Without that framework, we will just be acting, and we will get diverted into areas we do not need. First, we need to define what our problem is, because there are a number of them.”

“One of them is the political divide. It creates so much disruption. So even when one government is succeeding, disruption is so much that the other party is undermined. That problem is well known”, he said.

David Ofosu-Dorte was speaking on the Citi Business Festival forum on Tuesday on the topic: “Understanding the Ghana opportunity”.

He bemoaned the fact that agencies spearheading investment opportunities in Ghana have failed to coordinate efforts toward making Ghana an investment destination.

“The bigger problem which is for the public and private sector is that we lack coordinated thinking and coordinated action so we will be doing one thing and t’s not coordinated with other things and never maximizes the advantage for the things we create”, he emphasised.

The forum also saw Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC; Juliet Asante, CEO of the Ghana Film Authority, and Jacob Brobbey, Acting Head of Markets, Absa Bank, proffering solutions on how Ghana could be an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors, among others.

