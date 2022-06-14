United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Ghanaian Battalion (GHANBATT) 9 on Saturday 11 June 2022 commissioned a sports complex at the battalion headquarters in Bentiu.

The sports complex, which boasts of basketball and volleyball courts, was constructed to augment the already existing recreational facilities for the welfare of all ranks.

In his opening remarks, the Commanding Officer (CO) Lt Col Michael Mfum noted that, the Battalion was operating in a stressful environment hence the need to create an enabling environment to improve the health and fitness of troops.

The CO indicated that, the newly constructed sports complex apart from helping all ranks to recuperate after stressful assignments would provide a gathering place for all during social activities where troops will feel a sense of pride and belonging that will add value to the unit’s spirit.

He further acknowledged the contributions made by all to make the multipurpose sports complex dream a reality, with special mention of Mr Isaac Mwesigye, the Chief of Engineering Section, at the Sector Unity Headquarters.

He hoped that the facility would be well maintained to become a wonderful asset not only for the Battalion, but the entire Sector Unity long into the future.

The sports complex was christened Seth Amoama Sports Complex after the Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama.

The commissioning was climaxed by a basketball competition which saw four teams drawn from the Ghanaian Battalion, Mongolian Battalion, Ghana Formed Police Unit and Staff of Sector Unity compete for the ultimate price and bragging rights.

The competition saw GHANBATT and MONBATT taking the first and second positions, respectively. They were each awarded a trophy and certificate of merit.

Lieutenant Tulgaa from MONBATT emerged winner for the individual free shoot competition.

The Guest of Honour and Head of Field Office, Madam Hiroko Hirahara in her closing remarks commended GHANBATT for constructing such an edifice which would serve the needs of troops and also be of benefit to other peacekeepers within Sector Unity. She added that the facility would serve as a means for troops to revitalize after a hard day’s work.

The commissioning was witnessed by Commanding Officers from other Troop Contributing Countries, Staff Officers and the Field Officers of Sector Unity.