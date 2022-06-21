Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ on the second day of week three of its Junior High School tour had the team visit Edlys Montessori School and Ancilla School.

The visit to the two schools is part of efforts to interact with students across the country and encourage them to participate in this year’s edition of The Literacy Challenge.

The team, led by Magdalene Williams, engaged with students of Edlys Montessori School and Ancilla School in Haatso on this year’s competition and how they can be a part of it.

During the session, the students showed a lot of interest in the competition and spoke highly of The Literacy Challenge.

“When the topic was first introduced to us, I was a bit confused and I felt challenged but after the session and how to go about it, I think I’m fine. I have also thought through it and I think I will challenge myself with this,” a male student from Edlys said.

“Citi FM is doing an amazing job with The Literacy Challenge, and this year I am excited to participate in it for the first time,” an Ancilla student stated.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology and Alife Soap.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants are to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Scripts are to be sent to ‘The Literacy Challenge’ P. O Box GP 14123, Accra-Central or be dropped at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka – Accra.

The deadline for submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022. For further enquires, kindly contact 0205973973 for assistance.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

Watch out for The Literacy Challenge team, coming to a school near you.