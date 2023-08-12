Out of over a thousand students who sent in their entries to be a part of the 2023 Literacy Challenge, the 50 outstanding essay writers who made the cut sat for an aptitude test today, August 12, 2023, at the Accra Digital Centre in Accra.

The aptitude test is the second stage of Citi FM/Citi TV’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ which is an annual intellectual competition for Junior High School students across the length and breadth of Ghana.

This paves the way for the selection of the final 10 who will advance to the final stage of the competition based on the results to be collated.

The test was a 90-minute affair that covered areas under mathematics, English language, and social studies.

This year was unique as students had to practically ensemble the digested system of a human which is the first time that side of the test has been implemented.

The 50 contestants were selected after the submission of essays on the main topic from thousands of entries.

From here, the top 10 contestants will compete in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GHS10,000.

Parents who accompanied their wards were elated over their participation and are looking forward to making it to the final stage.

This year, participants were made to write on the topic:

“The happiest people do not have the best of everything; they make the best of everything they have.”

After the test, the top 50 candidates were given certificate of recognition and a medal each for their efforts to get to this level of the competition.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans three months, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

The Literacy Challenge 2023 is powered by Citi TV, supported by 97.3 Citi FM and is sponsored by the Ghana National Gas Company, Webie Crunchy Biscuits by M4 Foods, SIC Insurance PLC, Prospectus Ghana Ltd., Dext Technology, Alife Soap and Fortune Rice.